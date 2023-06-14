Ted DiBiase Praises Shawn Michaels, Recalls Lawrence Taylor’s WrestleMania 11 Match

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the legendary career of Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor taking place at WWE WrestleMania, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WrestleMania 11 match between Bam Bam Bigelow and Lawrence Taylor: “I really was worried because I mean, Bam Bam was one of my guys, and Bam Bam was good. He had been there I think before, and left and came back. With Lawrence Taylor, obviously athletically there’s nothing Lawrence Taylor couldn’t do. Oh my gosh, you know, one of the greatest football players of all time, but this is not his normal territory. And so I was there, I guess, to be a helping hand too if he needed any help. And as it turned out, he didn’t really need a lot of help. And I’ll be honest, it turned out a lot better than I even thought it would.”

On Shawn Michaels: “You know, Shawn to this day has become a very good friend. And I saw the talent in Shawn Michaels from the very get-go. The other thing about Vince, Vince was a guy who liked big guys. I mean he liked the big muscled-up guys and he had a tendency of — outside Andre The Giant, you know, Hulk Hogan was like his featured babyface, a great big guy. But when you put the kind of talent that Shawn has — the other thing is, the one thing that you can’t teach any wrestler is charisma. You either have charisma or you don’t. And the more charisma you have? A lot of charisma can make up for a few inches in height, tell you what. And Shawn Michaels, as we all know, has a ton of charisma. And it showed, it came through all the time. And as it turned out, Vince’s choice ended up being a very good one.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.