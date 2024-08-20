Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bobby Eaton and Dennis Condrey of The Midnight Express: “They were a good team. They were a very good team together. And I enjoyed wrestling with those guys… Great guys. I had no issues with any of them, and they were a good team. I enjoyed working with them.”

On wrestling Randy Savage at WrestleMania 4: “WrestleMania 4 with Randy — and I had the opportunity to wrestle Randy a lot more after that as well, going all around the circuit. And I never had any trouble with Randy. A lot of people did have trouble. I didn’t have trouble with Randy. I said — you know, it’s kind of like, basically I turned Randy Savage babyface. Because up until he wrestled me at WrestleMania 4, he’d been a heel… one other match was a main event at Madison Square Garden, doesn’t get any better than that, was with Randy in the cage.”

On preparing for the bout: “I remember when we were discussing the match at WrestleMania 4, and we went over the whole thing and everything. And I can remember we were going over everything and I told Randy, I just told him, ‘Look, I know you’re very’ — you know, he really liked to map it out. I mean like every time, ‘We do this, then we’re going to do this, then we’re going to do that with it. We’re going to do all of this,’ he said. I said, ‘Just give me this: if I feel something in the match’ — and that’s how I work, by feel – ‘and I vary from this for a minute in terms of the heat or whatever? Always know that we’re going to come back to this, and this finish is going to come off just like it’s supposed to.’ He looked at me, and God bless her, Elizabeth was sitting there right with him. She said, ‘You can do that, Randy. And he says, ‘Okay, brother, I can do it.’ And we had it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.