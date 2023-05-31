Ted DiBiase Thinks WWE Title Tournament Fit Well At WrestleMania 4, Recalls Meeting Donald Trump

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE WrestleMania 4 in 1988, where the promotion held a tournament to crown a new WWE Champion. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he liked the tournament: “I’ve never really thought that hard about it. You know, a tournament could be exciting. You know, if you put the right people against each other and you know as a fan you’re watching that and you’re going OK. You know and because the fans do that they go I got here here’s what I think is going to happen. This guy’s gonna be this guy this guy is going to be that guy is going to end up with these two guys and then you watch to see if what you think is what really happens. And that and that way it’s like I, you know I think it’s pretty cool but it wasn’t. It wouldn’t be something I would do all the time. But it is in this instance if it fits well.”

On working three times in one night: “I don’t know if I thought of it that way [making more money], but I mean I just had to gear up for it. Here’s what I said to a lot of people I go to. You know, it’s really cool for a lot of guys, guys that are in the business that you know, worked hard to get there and everything. And they said I got to wrestle. At WrestleMania, I said. But not very many of them can say I got to wrestle three times in one WrestleMania.”

On meeting Donald Trump at WrestleMania 4: “I don’t know how long Vince and he knew each other. Maybe it was because of considering having the match there that he got aligned with Trump but actually, no. I met the guy and he was very cordial and everything. Yeah, you know, and I said. I just jokingly said that obviously, you are the real version of me. Yeah, he got out of that. So, but no, it was, it was good.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.