Teddy Hart Has Been Released By MLW

December 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Major League Wrestling has announced that they have parted ways with former MLW World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart.

MLW simply said in a statement: “Major League Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Teddy Hart.

Hart was not at yesterday’s Opera Cup taping in New York City. His last match on Fusion was a loss to Myron Reed, who won the Middleweight title.

