Various News: Teddy Long Appearing For VCW, Ole Anderson’s Passing Mentioned on CBS

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
VCW Teddy Long Image Credit: VCW

– Teddy Long is set to appear for Virginia Championship Wrestling this weekend. Long will appear at the company’s show on Saturday night in Hampton, Virginia as a guest General Manager. You can find out more about the show here and get tickets at this link.

PWInsider reports that Ole Anderson was featured in CBS Sunday Morning’s montage of people who passed away last week.

