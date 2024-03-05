wrestling / News
Various News: Teddy Long Appearing For VCW, Ole Anderson’s Passing Mentioned on CBS
March 4, 2024
– Teddy Long is set to appear for Virginia Championship Wrestling this weekend. Long will appear at the company’s show on Saturday night in Hampton, Virginia as a guest General Manager. You can find out more about the show here and get tickets at this link.
– PWInsider reports that Ole Anderson was featured in CBS Sunday Morning’s montage of people who passed away last week.
