Teddy Long Releases New T-Shirt Referencing Blocking Incident

Teddy Long isn’t one to let a good marketing opportunity pass him by, and he has released a new T-shirt relating to his blocking incident last week. As reported last week, Long’s Twitter account was hacked and went on a spree of blocking wrestling personalities like Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more. Long explained in a video that he had been hacked, and has now released a shirt combining one of his catchphrases with the incident.

As you can see below, Pro Wrestling Tees announced the “You Got Blocked Playa!” shirt on Friday. The shirt is available here.