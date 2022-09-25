Teddy Long Blocks Several Wrestling Stars, Account Possibly Hacked

Teddy Long blocked a sizable portion of the wrestling world on Twitter after his account was possibly hacked. Saturday night saw the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account block a ton of people including Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more. Many of the stars posted to Twitter expressing confusion about the situation, as you can see below.

Brian Hebner, who is a friend of Long’s, posted to his account to note that Long has been hacked, writing:

Guys relax. His shot got hacked. I’m blocked too. And he is my Homie.

As of now, Long’s account has gone private.

