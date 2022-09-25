wrestling / News
Teddy Long Blocks Several Wrestling Stars, Account Possibly Hacked
Teddy Long blocked a sizable portion of the wrestling world on Twitter after his account was possibly hacked. Saturday night saw the WWE Hall of Famer’s Twitter account block a ton of people including Taz, Saraya, Renee Paquette, Britt Baker, Joe Gacy, Cheeseburger, Santos Escobar, Sammy Guevara, and more. Many of the stars posted to Twitter expressing confusion about the situation, as you can see below.
Brian Hebner, who is a friend of Long’s, posted to his account to note that Long has been hacked, writing:
Guys relax. His shot got hacked. I’m blocked too. And he is my Homie.
As of now, Long’s account has gone private.
EVERYONE LOVES THE…😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/i5tKJ3N6im
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 25, 2022
Teddy Long must be hacked. He can't hate us all
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 25, 2022
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 25, 2022
Dang. pic.twitter.com/2rBXxCxr2h
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 25, 2022
I guess I’m just another victim also! I love Teddy!! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YKh0pOkYg1
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 25, 2022
Oh come on pic.twitter.com/EbQvEBshos
— Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) September 25, 2022
I am!! Haha what is this teddy purge about? https://t.co/a9Xt81MfOV
— SARAYA (@Saraya) September 25, 2022
What the hell 😂 https://t.co/h8bxWwv5dJ pic.twitter.com/BLewhgxfcM
— Cheeseburger or CB? (@CheeseburgerROH) September 24, 2022
Has Teddy blocked all of independent wrestling? https://t.co/4ibjDmXLuO pic.twitter.com/2VJXjvu4ch
— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) September 24, 2022
Why. pic.twitter.com/mRda5QBDds
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) September 25, 2022
Now hold on a minute, playa! pic.twitter.com/Ni6gxWRojn
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 25, 2022
WHAT?!?! I’m so confused https://t.co/4M4ZLrj7bU pic.twitter.com/Ql8ppT70Gh
— Brandi Lauren (@brandilauren_) September 24, 2022
Guys relax. His shot got hacked. I’m blocked too. And he is my Homie. https://t.co/F5OeBRw4Kr
— Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) September 24, 2022
