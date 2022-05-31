wrestling / News
Teddy Long on How He Quit Smoking Marijuana While in WWE Out of Respect for Vince McMahon
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long revealed how he had to stop smoking marijuana for a while as General Manager of SmackDown due to the WWE Wellness Policy. Below are some highlights:
Teddy Long on how he quit smoking marijuana for a while out of respect for Vince McMahon: “I said, ‘Hey man, my job is more important so I don’t want to let Vince down. That man gave me the opportunity of a lifetime and the reason I am where I am today is because of Vince. So, I quit, maybe about a year. I quit for a real long time. What made me start back, man, I think I just got kind of burnt out. I had been on the road for over 25 years of my life … I think I just kind of got stressed, then me and Chioda kind of started riding again.”
Long on how WWE used to have company meetings on marijuana: “It was going to kill our brain cells and it was gonna do this, and it was gonna do that, but you know I guess that’s part of it. They got paid to do their job and that’s what they did.”
