Tegan Nox Gives An Update On Her Health After Torn ACL Last Year

During today’s episode of The Bump, Tegan Nox gave an update on her recovery following a torn ACL that she suffered last fall. It was her third ACL tear after she previously tore it in 2017 and 2018.

She said: “I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago, you know? But I feel good. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. I think it’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now.”