wrestling / News
Tegan Nox Gives An Update On Her Health After Torn ACL Last Year
January 27, 2021 | Posted by
During today’s episode of The Bump, Tegan Nox gave an update on her recovery following a torn ACL that she suffered last fall. It was her third ACL tear after she previously tore it in 2017 and 2018.
She said: “I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago, you know? But I feel good. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. I think it’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now.”
"I'm way ahead of where I should be, which is good."@TeganNoxWWE_ talks about her recovery on #WWETheBump. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxh2boqxKH
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE Network Employees’ Reaction to Peacock Deal, Rollout on Content
- Backstage Notes on WWE Network & Peacock Deal, No Separate Tier for PPV Events, ESPN Cutting Ties
- Details on Why Raw Six-Woman Tag Match Had Multiple Finishes
- Effy Says Vince McMahon Has Been Coasting Off ‘Three Good Ideas’ For Thirty Years