wrestling / News

Former Tegan Nox No Longer Advertised For ATTACK! Event Next Month

November 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tegan Nox WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

ATTACK! has announced that Nixon Newell, formerly Tegan Nox in WWE, is no longer advertised for their events next month. Newell had been set to appear at the Under the MistleTour on December 14 and 15. The promotion is now looking for a replacement for those dates.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tegan Nox, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading