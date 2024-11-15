Former Tegan Nox No Longer Advertised For ATTACK! Event Next Month

ATTACK! has announced that Nixon Newell, formerly Tegan Nox in WWE, is no longer advertised for their events next month. Newell had been set to appear at the Under the MistleTour on December 14 and 15. The promotion is now looking for a replacement for those dates.

We’re sorry to have to make this important announcement regarding our December Under The Mistletour shows.

An email will be going out to ticket holders shortly. pic.twitter.com/ztX0ECDBnY

— ATTACK! Pro Wrestling (@ATTACKWrestling) November 15, 2024