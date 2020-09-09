WWE News: Tehuti Miles Gets New Name, Finn Balor Shows Off New NXT Title Sideplates

Tehuti Miles has a new gimmick under the name Ashante “Thee” Adonis. On tonight’s episode, Miles came out under his new name and gimmick to face Velveteen Dream. Miles/Adonis lost to Dream in a match that was hard-fought, nearly winning a couple of times. Adonis has been on 205 Live for the last several months.

– Finn Balor posted a picture of his new sideplates for his NXT Championship after he won the title in the opening match of tonight’s show. You can check out the photo below: