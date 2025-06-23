Terri Runnels Says She Hated PMS Stable Name, Begged Not To Do It

Terri Runnels was a core member of the Pretty Mean Sisters stable in WWE’s Attitude Era, but she says she hated the name and “begged” not to use that name. Runnels was part of the group alongside Jacqueline and Ryan Shamrock, and she recalled her opposition to that and another storyline in an appearance on Ring The Belle. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On PMS: “I hated that name. No [I didn’t come up with the name], in fact, I begged the dude that used to own the place… I mean, who wants to think about a bloody tampon when you’re like… It was just bad!”

On not wanting to do her miscarriage storyline: “I begged to not do that one; I lost again.”