Terri Runnels Says She Hated the PMS Stable Name

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels recalled her short-lived stable with Jacqueline, the Pretty Mean Sisters, also known as PMS. According to Terri, she was not a fan of the name.

Terri Runnels stated on the PMS stable (via Fightful), “I hated that name. No [I didn’t come up with it], in fact, I begged the dude that used to own the place. I mean, who wants to think about a bloody tampon when you’re like — nuh uh. It was just bad.” Regarding who came up with the name, she stated it was likely former WWE writer Vince Russo. She continued, “Probably Russo, I don’t know. I came up with other acronyms. PMS was not one of them.”

The stable eventually came to an end in 1999.