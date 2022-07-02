wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Announced for Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 2 in August
– As previously reported, wrestler Tessa Blanchard is scheduled to return to action at Hurricane Pro Wrestling’s event on July 16. This will be her first match in two years. Now, she’s being advertised for another event scheduled for August with Warrior Wrestling.
Tessa Blanchard will work Night 2 of Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series on August 20. She’s both set for action and will also be taking part in the VIP Fan Fest. You can see the announcement below:
🚨🚨 !! SHE'S BACK !! 🚨🚨
Former Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion
TESSA BLANCHARD
Returns to Warrior on 8/20 at Night 2 of the Stadium Series.
Meet her in the VIP Fan Fest and see her in action!
Tickets: https://t.co/3QUoA0aEpm pic.twitter.com/NODP8UyUiE
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 2, 2022