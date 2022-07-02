Tessa Blanchard Announced for Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 2 in August

– As previously reported, wrestler Tessa Blanchard is scheduled to return to action at Hurricane Pro Wrestling’s event on July 16. This will be her first match in two years. Now, she’s being advertised for another event scheduled for August with Warrior Wrestling.

Tessa Blanchard will work Night 2 of Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series on August 20. She’s both set for action and will also be taking part in the VIP Fan Fest. You can see the announcement below: