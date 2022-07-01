Tessa Blanchard Advertised For First Match In Nearly Two Years

Hurricane Pro Wrestling is promoting an event on July 16 that will feature Tessa Blanchard’s first match in two years. The event happens in Beaumont, TX and will air on the Title Match Network. Others advertised include Miranda Alize, Steph De Lander, Lady Frost, and more.

Blanchard hasn’t had a match since Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series on September 12, 2020. At that show, she ost the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship to Kylie Rae. While she was involved in the reboot of Women of Wrestling, it was later reported the two sides had a falling out and she was no longer a part of their plans.