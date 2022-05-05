UPDATED: Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling

UPDATE: Tessa Blanchard appears to have commented on the rumors that she had a “falling out” with WOW – Women of Wrestling. Following the report that Blanchard has run into issues with the company as noted below, Blanchard posted to her Instagram stories to share a post by San Antonio Pastor Matt Hagee, which reads:

“When standing up for your beliefs becomes a matter of great inconvenience, will you stand anyway?”

Blanchard’s Instagram account is her only social media account. She deactivated her Twitter account recently.

ORIGINAL: It sounds as if Tessa Blanchard may have run into some issues in WOW – Women of Wrestling, as she’s reportedly had a bit of a falling out with the company. As you may recall, WOW announced its relaunch back in October with Blanchard, AJ Mendez, and Twana “The Beast” Barnett-Ferguson involved. Blanchard was listed on a casting call for the promotion as a casting directors alongside David McLane, and the promotion is set to tape its relaunch episodes this week.

According to Fightful Select, sources that work for the company in a talent capacity have informed them of alleged issues around Blanchard and WOW, with a “bit of a fallout” between the two sides. Details are a little hard to come by as many people who work for the company have signed non-disclosure agreements and there is fear from them regarding potential backlash from either Blanchard or the company if they speak out. That said, some details have emerged that speak to the rumored issues.

One source claimed that during a training class in mid-April, Blanchard “tore apart” Samantha Sage, aka Americana, in a promo that was bad enough that it led to many trainees speaking up about it. The source notes that acting classes were canceled until further notice and one trainee said they were told Blanchard would be less involved moving forward, though that is not confirmed. Another source said that Blanchard isn’t involved in training talent anymore and that Selina Majors has been brought back in to handle that aspect of the company. Sage had not yet responded to the site which reached out to for comment.

One WOW alumni said that they believe Blanchard is gone from the company, but that has yet to be confirmed. WOW has yet to respond to a request for comments. Another source, who is anonymous, implied that Blanchard would have to work in Mexico, saying, “If you are a fan of Tessa, you’d better learn Spanish.”

Blanchard has only worked one match since she was released from Impact Wrestling in June of 2020, which saw her lose the Warrior Wrestling Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship to Kylie Rae in September of that year.