WOW – Women Of Wrestling Relaunch Announced, Coming to CBS Affiliates

It’s official: WOW – Women of Wrestling is officially returning next year, and it’s coming to CBS affiliates. The women’s promotion announced on Wednesday (per ET Online) that they have reached an exclusive multi-year deal with ViacomCBS and will launch in weekend syndication starting in September of 2022.

The announcement added that historical seasons of the promotion will be available on CW Seed and Pluto TV platforms, expected in December 2021.

The announcement marks the return of the promotion and the largest distribution platform for an all-women’s wrestling promotion ever. Tessa Blanchard and Twana “The Beast” Barnett-Ferguson were with WOW owner and executive producer Jeanie Buss for the announcement.

“Wrestling’s presentation of women has long been very important to me, and we now are presenting the epitome in sports entertainment that will highlight the athleticism of these superstars as we reintroduce WOW,” Buss said in a statement. “Our partnership with the entire ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group family allows us to continue our mission of providing wrestling fans and WOW Superheroes what they have all deserved: a global platform for a dedicated women’s wrestling league.”

ET’s article announcing the relaunch listed Danni, Alex Gracia, Briana Montez, Kate Smith and Imo Akpan as “other WOW Superheroes.”