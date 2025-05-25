Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Injured At TNA Under Siege

Tessa Blanchard reportedly suffered an injury at TNA Under Siege on Friday. Fightful Select reports that Blanchard did not compete at Saturday’s Impact taping due to a suspected concussion. It was noted to the site that Blanchard was concussed during her match with Arianna Grace, though she still finished it.

Blanchard was set to work the tapings on Saturday before the injury and a storyline was created to explain her not wrestling. There’s no word on the severity of the injury, nor when she will be back.