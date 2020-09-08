Tessa Blanchard Returns to Action Saturday for Warrior Wrestling, Will Face Kylie Rae in Title Match

– FITE TV has announced that former Impact Wrestling World champion Tessa Blanchard will be returning to the ring on Saturday, September 12 for the Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series. This will be Blanchard’s first in-ring appearance since March. She is set to defend the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship against Impact’s Kylie Rae at the event.

Following the COVID-19 shutdowns, Tessa Blanchard was released by Impact Wrestling last June, and the Impact World title was vacated. Also, she and Daga were married last month.

Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series will begin with an event on September 12, and it will stream live on FITE TV. The card will also be featuring Impact and AEW regulars. Here’s the rest of the lineup:

* Brian Cage vs. Alex Zayne

* TJP vs Alex Shelley

* The Rascalz vs Myron Reed, Chris Bey & Jordan Oliver

* Thunder Rosa vs Kimber Lee

* Dan The Dad vs Elayna Black

* Joey Janela vs Warhorse

* Daga vs Isaias Velazquez

* Tom Lawlor vs Kevin Ku