Tessa Blanchard Says Rhea Ripley Is ‘Phenomenal,’ Would Like To Face Her In Ring

Tessa Blanchard is a fan of Rhea Ripley’s and would like to face her in a match. Blanchard appeared on the DeLoco Podcast and was asked about a potential bout with the WWE Women’s World Championship.

“She’s phenomenal,” Blanchard said (per Fightful). “I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that.”

Blanchard made her return to TNA at Final Resolution and defeated Jordynne Grace in a match at Genesis earlier this month.