Tessa Blanchard Was Not At Last Week’s Impact Wrestling Tapings

As we previously reported, Impact Wrestling taped another five-to-seven weeks of content, with tapings ending on April 10. That included a special TV episode with the Rebellion name, as the PPV has been cancelled. Those shows will air as a two-night event on April 21 and 28 on AXS TV.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter brings word that Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard was not at the tapings. Blanchard made the decision on her own not to come. This likely means that the planned world title match with Blanchard vs. Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards is off for the time being.

While it’s unknown who else wasn’t there, it should be noted that Impact didn’t book anyone from Canada because they aren’t allowed in the country. The current tag team champions The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) are both Canadian. Michael Elgin is also from Canada but he lives in the St. Louis area so he likely could have appeared. While Sami Callihan had said he wouldn’t wrestle until the pandemic is over, his match with Ken Shamrock is still listed for the show.

The Observer adds that it was actually twelve weeks of content shot in three days, which will begin on April 21 and last the company through mid-July.