Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome.

Naito accepted the challenge, so it will now be Tetsuya Naito vs. Keiji Mutoh on February 21 at the Tokyo Dome. Meanwhile, Mutoh will wrestle his last match at The Great Muta tomorrow for The Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye.” He will team with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin against Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji for the Pro Wrestling NOAH card.

You can see the video of Mutoh challenging Naito after the main event below:

