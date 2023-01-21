– Results are now available for today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2. Today’s event featured crossover matchups between NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, with LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito facing Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event.

The event was held at the Yokohama Arena and had an announced attendance of 5,533 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:

* Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita (NJPW) beat Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano (NOAH) at 12:12.

* Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba (NOAH) beat Tomohiro Ishii & Oskar Leube (NJPW) at 10:28.

* The event held a tribute ceremony for the late Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away earlier this week. Naomichi Marufuji and Hiroshi Tanahashi came out, holding portraits of Briscoe. They also performed a 10-bell salute in honor of Briscoe.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima & Takashi Sugiura picked up the win over Naomichi Marufuji, KENTA, El Phantasmo & Gedo at 12:20.

* NJPW’s El Desperado beat NOAH’s YO-HEY at 10:57.

* NOAH’s AMAKUSA, Junta Miyawaki & Alejandro beat NJPW’s team of Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato at 9:37.

* NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura vs. NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe was ruled a No Contest at 6:35.

* The fighting continued after the match, Kaito delivered a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for a one-on-one contest.

* NOAH and Kongo’s Tadasuke beat NJPW and LIJ member BUSHI at 11:09.

* NJPW and LIJ member Hiromu Takahashi defeated NOAH and Kongo member’s Hajime Ohara at 13:05.

* NOAH and Kongo’s Manabu Soya defeated NJPW and LIJ member SANADA at 13:57.

* NJPW and LIJ member Shingo Takagi picked up the win over NOAH and Kongo’s Katsuhiko Nakajima at 18:28.

* Representing NJPW and LIJ, Tetsuya Naito beat NOAH and Kongo’s Kenoh at 26:57.

* After the main event, Keiji Mutoh appeared and announced that he will face Tetsuya Naito in his retirement match.

NJPW beat NOAH in the scorecards 5-4, with one no contest. Also, LIJ edged out over Kongo 3-2. You can see some clips and images from NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 posted on Twitter below:

