Tetsuya Naito Trashes Yujiro Takahashi Competing in the G1 Climax, Says Takahashi Is Only in It ‘Because of COVID’

– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito, who is currently in the midst of competing in the G1 Climax 30 tournament. Below are some highlights, where Naito discusses this year’s tournament and competitors. He also had some harsh words for his former tag team partner, Yujiro Takahashi, competing in this year’s G1 Climax.

Tetsuya Naito his upcoming match against Juice Robinson on Oct. 8: “Juice is a tall guy, and really big when you get up close to him. He’s fast, he’s powerful, he can jump high. He can deal with just about anyone. Probably. … I definitely need to be careful of him. But having been away for so long, I wonder whether he’ll be right at the top level, my level. I think this might be my easiest match.”

His thoughts on Shingo Takagi: “I really liked the match I had with him last year in Osaka. Since then we’ve been in the same corner, but he’s been on my radar. … I hate that guy, you know? Constantly talking. All the goddamn time. Talking to himself in the locker room, talking to himself on the road. He drives me crazy. But he’s an awesome wrestler. … Right. He’s always been that way. Stoic in his matches, completely devoted to his training. He’s never changed all these years. Always the center of attention.”

His thoughts on Yujiro Takahashi competing in the G1 Climax: “We’re going to talk about that, too? I mean to be honest, let’s face it, Yujiro is here because of COVID. He wouldn’t have this spot if it weren’t for the travel issues affecting some of the wrestlers. He got a bit of a shine when he started this feud with Okada, but it’s all a spot he wouldn’t have if it weren’t for the pandemic.”

On why he doesn’t care about Takahashi: “I’m sorry, but I really don’t care about him. Obviously once upon a time he was the center of attention for me, but right now he’s nowhere on the radar. Still, I’d like to see him make the best of this chance. Don’t waste it, prove me wrong if you can.”