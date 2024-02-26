Tetsuya Naito vs. SHO, Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino and More Set For NJPW 52nd Anniversary Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several matches for the NJPW 52nd Anniversary Show, including a champion vs. champion match. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito will take on IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion SHO. Elsewhere, the New Japan Cup begins with Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino, YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Toru Yano. The event happens on March 6. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Champion vs Champion Anniversary Match: Tetsuya Naito vs SHO

* New Japan Cup First Round: Shota Umino vs Jack Perry

* New Japan Cup First Round: YOSHI-HASHI vs KENTA

* New Japan Cup First Round: Yujiro Takahashi vs Toru Yano

* Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura & DOUKI) vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Dick Togo)

* United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira & TJP) vs War Dogs (Gedo, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)

* El Desperado, Tomohiuro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji & Hiromu Takahashi)

* Guerrillas of Destiny (Hikuleo & El Phantasmo) vs TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* Tomoaki Honma & Tanga Loa vs United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)