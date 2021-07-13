wrestling / News
Texano Jr. Exits AAA, Joins Alberto El Patron’s New Promotion
Texano Jr. has quit Lucha Libre AAA World Wide, jumping over to Alberto El Patron’s company Robles Patrón Promotions. Texano Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday in a press conference held by Robles Patrón at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, per PWInsider.
Texano will be part of a three-way tag team match at Robles Patrón’s August 26th Hecho en México (Made in Mexico) show in the venue, teaming with Carlito in a match that also includes the team of El Patron and L.A. Park as well as Cinta De Oro and Penta El Zero M. Also announced as part of the company’s roster are Andrade El Idolo, DMT Azul, Dulce García (the former Sexy Star) and Rey Fénix.
Robles Patrón Promotions is owned by El Patron and Fernando Robles and is the de facto parent company of El Patrón Promotions, Nación Lucha Libre and Robles Promotions.
🚨🚨🚨¡Última hora!🚨🚨🚨
Robles Patrón Promotions presenta Hecho en México, el jueves 26 de agosto en el Pepsi Center WTC de CDMX.
Lucha estelar: Alberto El Patrón & L.A. Park vs Penta El Zero M & Cinta de Oro vs Texano Jr & Carlito.
CC: @luchalibreonlin @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/1wx09WJlJG
— Robles Patrón Promotions (@RPPromotions1) July 13, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Bret Hart’s Reaction To Losing WWE Title At WrestleMania IX, Original Idea For Creation Of Monday Night RAW
- Chris Jericho Says AEW Tried to License Music From AC/DC and Van Halen
- Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Troll Over Body Shaming Attempt
- Buddy Murphy Says He Wasn’t Comfortable Kissing Aalyah Mysterio