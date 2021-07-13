Texano Jr. Exits AAA, Joins Alberto El Patron’s New Promotion

Texano Jr. has quit Lucha Libre AAA World Wide, jumping over to Alberto El Patron’s company Robles Patrón Promotions. Texano Jr. made the announcement on Tuesday in a press conference held by Robles Patrón at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City, per PWInsider.

Texano will be part of a three-way tag team match at Robles Patrón’s August 26th Hecho en México (Made in Mexico) show in the venue, teaming with Carlito in a match that also includes the team of El Patron and L.A. Park as well as Cinta De Oro and Penta El Zero M. Also announced as part of the company’s roster are Andrade El Idolo, DMT Azul, Dulce García (the former Sexy Star) and Rey Fénix.

Robles Patrón Promotions is owned by El Patron and Fernando Robles and is the de facto parent company of El Patrón Promotions, Nación Lucha Libre and Robles Promotions.