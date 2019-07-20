The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Raw Reunion Preview, Extreme Rules Review, More

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex and Holli to break down WWE Extreme Rules 2019, all the latest news in professional wrestling, as well as previewing RAW Reunion.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Review (0:00)

WWE Summerslam 2019 Preview (34:06)

Bray Wyatt Returns (39:01)

Evolve’s 10th Anniversary Show vs. Fight For the Fallen (42:51)

Tully Blanchard Joining AEW as Shawn Spears’ Manager (46:06)

CM Punk Appearing at Starrcast III (47:23)

All Out’s Streaming Price (51:34)

Eric Bischoff’s Smackdown Status (52:13)

Latest on AEW Show’s Debut (53:13)

Kevin Owens Working Without a Script (54:49)

Fox’s Plans For Smackdown and Wanting NXT on TV (56:43)

Raw Reunion Show Preview (1:03:09)

