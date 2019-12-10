wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down The Latest WWE Releases & Hall of Fame Inductees, Previewing ROH Final Battle & NWA Into The Fire 2019
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 73. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down the latest WWE releases & discuss who could be next. The guys then preview ROH Final Battle & NWA Into The Fire 2019. The show is approximately 109-minutes long.
* Intro
* Breaking Down The Recent WWE Releases: 2:25
* Batista and the n.W.o (Hogan, Hall, Nash, & Waltman) are going into the WWE Hall of Fame: 28:35
* Previewing ROH Final Battle 2019: 40:50
* Previewing NWA Into The Fire 2019: 1:19:25
