The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: G1 Supercard, Janela’s Spring Break, & More Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 11. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by former 411 contributors Jerome Cusson and Ryan Rozanski to discuss the weekend that was in non-WWE WrestleMania weekend action in an absolutely loaded show. The show is approximately 3.5 hours long.

* Intro, WrestleMania Weekend Talk

* Beyond Wrestling’s attempt at a weekly streaming show: 50:00

* Independent Wrestling TV’s Family Reunion: 66:00

* wXw’s Amerika is Wunderbar: 79:00

* Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport: 87:00

* CHIKARA: 97:00

* Black Label Pro’s Adventures in Wrestling: 132:15

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 (Part One): 167:00

* G1 Supercard: 180:00

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 (Part Two)

