The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Kofi’s Booking, No Mania Match For Cena, AEW, & More

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 5. On today’s show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by longtime friend Jeremy Lambert Jr III. On the show, the guys discuss Kofi Kingston’s booking, WWE cooling off Braun Strowman, Asuka’s road to WrestleMania, Rey vs. Joe at WrestleMania, John Cena not having a match yet, the women’s tag title scene in WWE, Allie signing with AEW & the company’s business model, New Japan Cup & G1 Supercard thoughts, and their excitement for WrestleMania weekend. The show is approximately 83 minutes long.

* Intro

* Kofi: 3:40

* Braun Strowman: 9:00

* Asuka: 14:50

* Rey vs. Joe: 20:15

* John Cena: 25:20

* The WWE Women’s Tag Title Picture: 31:00

* Allie signs with AEW & AEW Business Model: 35:45

* New Japan Cup & G1 Supercard thoughts: 56:00

* WrestleMania excitement: 60:10

