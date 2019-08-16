: Previewing WWE King of the Ring & The 2019 NJPW Super J-Cup

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 44. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will preview the 2019 WWE King of the Ring and the 2019 NJPW Super J-Cup events. The show is approximately 88-minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE King of the Ring 2019 Preview: 2:15

* NJPW Super J-Cup 2019 Preview: 39:45

* Random Thoughts (Tanahashi, Candice vs. Io, Ishii): 1:05:20

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play