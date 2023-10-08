wrestling / News
The Acclaimed Retain Trios Titles on AEW Collision
During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass retained the AEW World Trios titles. They defeated the Iron Savages to notch another defense for their reign. That reign is the trios first. They’ve been champions for 39 days after winning them from the House of Black at All In.
