The Beast Mortos Passes Law Exam, Will Be A Lawyer In A Few Months
In a post on Twitter, The Beast Mortos revealed that he recently passed his law exam and will be a lawyer within the next few months. He shared his scores, which include:
* 9.00 in the civil law portion
* 8.3 in professional composition portion
* 8.00 in minor offenses
* 9.9 in civil procedural law
* 8.03 total test average
He wrote: “Officially in a few months I will be a lawyer. If you don’t want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I’m still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr.”
Smart Mark Sterling replied: “Do you want to use this idiot for your divorce or me?”
