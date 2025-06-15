The Beast Mortos Passes Law Exam, Will Be A Lawyer In A Few Months

In a post on Twitter, The Beast Mortos revealed that he recently passed his law exam and will be a lawyer within the next few months. He shared his scores, which include:

* 9.00 in the civil law portion

* 8.3 in professional composition portion

* 8.00 in minor offenses

* 9.9 in civil procedural law

* 8.03 total test average

He wrote: “Officially in a few months I will be a lawyer. If you don’t want to pay your ex-wife a divorce settlement, call me. I’m still learning to speak, but I can help you, rawwwwwwwrrrrrrr.”

Smart Mark Sterling replied: “Do you want to use this idiot for your divorce or me?”