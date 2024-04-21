The Blade Reveals He’s Out With a Back Injury

– AEW wrestler The Blade, of The Butcher and The Blade, shared an update on Instagram this week, noting that he is currently out with a lower back injury. He wrote the following:

“Hello, Instagram. My apologies, it’s been awhile. I’m currently off the road nursing a lower back injury. 2 bulging discs, L2 L3 and L4 L5. Plus two ruptured discs, L3 L4 and L5 S1. I’d like to thank @aew and @tonyrkhan for giving me this time off to heal. Plus, I’ve got the Buffalo,NY magic man pictured with me here, @anthony.albano.dpt . Time off can be a rough place for athletes mentally. Anthony’s physical therapy is helping me stay on track and I can’t sing praises high enough about the sweet science behind his training. I’m not sure where this journey I’m on is gonna lead. But, I have a lot of options and a great team around me and that’s a beautiful thing. Love ya everybody”

The Blade last wrestled for AEW and ROH in January.