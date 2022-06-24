wrestling / News
The Briscoes No Longer Cleared To Wrestle At Impact Wrestling Against All Odds
Impact Wrestling has announced that Jay and Mark Briscoe are no longer cleared to wrestle at Against All Odds on July 1. The Briscoes were set to team with the Good Brothers and James Storm against Honor No More. Storm and the Good Brothers will still be in the match with replacement partners to be named later.
BREAKING: @MeanGiaMiller received a medical update from @ScottDAmore on The Briscoes after last night's attack by Honor No More.
The Briscoes won't be able to compete at #AgainstAllOdds, meaning @JamesStormBrand, @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA will have to find two new partners. pic.twitter.com/zT7Hjmm74h
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2022
Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. James Storm, The Good Brothers & TBD
