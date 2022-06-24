wrestling / News
Updated Impact Against All Odds Lineup
June 23, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for Against All Odds following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz
* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent & PCO) vs. James Storm, The Briscoes, and The Good Brothers
