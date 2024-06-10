The Dark Order Aren’t Accepting Any New Members

In the latest episode of Being the Dark Order (via Fightful), Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno revealed that the Dark Order is no longer accepting new members. They want to keep the group a trio, which also includes John Silver.

Reynolds said: “This is my personal opinion, no one else has known this. I don’t want anybody else. I think it was cool having everybody in it. People were dicks and left, so now it’s just the three of us. I think we are the Dark Order, I think we’ve always been the Dark Order. I’m not gonna say I never want anybody in again, but I’m not just gonna be like, ‘Oh, we should get this guy, we should get this guy.’ No, this is the three of us. People tweet at us all the time, ‘When are you guys gonna get a big group again?’ Fuck that. This is the Dark Order, the three of us, and that’s how I want to keep it for as long as we can.”

Uno added: “We spent all this time trying to recruit people, and no one wanted to live in the colors, support the brand like we have. Finally, I think we’re on the other side of it, and I don’t think anyone else deserves to support the brand. It should be us three. We live, we breathe, we die Dark Order.”