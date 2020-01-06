wrestling / News
The Dark Order Releases Evil Uno’s Full Conversation With The Exalted One
– The full video of Evil Uno of The Dark Order’s conversation with fans is now online. You can see the video below, which was sent via email to fans that signed up for the Dark Order.
An edited version of the conversation, which sees the Exalted One order Uno to punish the person who threw non-existant punches at Dustin Rhodes, aired on last week’s Dynamite. The video has several things strategically positioned in the view of the camera that is leading to speculation of who the Exalted One is, including the glasses thrown at Uno and the tennis racket in the corner of the room. That’s let to some believing the Exalted One could be Jim Cornette, which would be unlikely to say the least considering Cornette’s enmity toward Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, as well as other members of AEW and the company’s fanbase.
More Trending Stories
- Daniel Bryan On Never Geting a WrestleMania Match with CM Punk, Whether His Eco-Friendly Gimmick Would Work as a Babyface
- Rhino on Why His Most Recent WWE Run Wasn’t More Successful, WWE Making a Push to Re-Sign Him
- Bruce Prichard on Infamous Story of Verne Gagne Offering The Iron Sheik Money to Break Hulk Hogan’s Leg, What Sheik Told Vince McMahon About It
- Jim Ross on How Hot the McMahons Were to Sign Big Show in 1999, Meeting With Show to Recruit Him