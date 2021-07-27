The Dark Order Makes Their Return on Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The Dark Order are back on the show for this week’s episode of Being the Elite. You can check out the full video, as well as a recap, below:

* The Elite are backstage while Frankie Kazarian is winning his match from last week. Doc Gallows and the rest of the Elite tell Cutler that he needs to go out and take the Elite Hunter out. He gets them to promise they’ll be right behind him, then runs out to take out Kazarian, but trips and drops his cold spray. Kazarian takes out Cutler and everyone watches, joking about him getting his butt kicked. They talk about whether they should go to help him and Gallows heads out.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Nick Jackson is travelling solo, as he has a red-eye and neither Matt not Cutler showed up. Cutler is panicking because of the Dark Order threatening to blackmail him last week if he doesn’t get them back on the show. Meanwhile, Matt is hanging out outside his home and brushing his hair. Nick does the video by himself and heads out, finally arriving in Dallas. He talks about how he’s going to head to the EVP room as Leva Bates holds a #JusticeForDarkOrder sign. When he goes to walk into the EVP room, he sees Bates with a “Dark Order Ally” sign and says it’s gone on long enough. She says she misses Alex — she means, the Dark Order — but gets her sign ripped up. Nick walks into the EVP room.

* Peter Avalon is with the Wingmen and says he’s ready to move on because he has a crush on the Lady in Red. They speculate on who it might be, assuming it’s Red Velvet and KiLynn King. However, it’s Abadon. He asks them to go talk to her for him and they go over, with Ryan Nemeth leading the way. Abadon stars at them and spits up something green, and they walk away.

* Marko Stunt is there with the BTE Championship and says he hasn’t been around because he hasn’t been booked. Luchasaurus is his challenger, and they do a a handstand competition. They both go up at the same time and Luchasaurus falls over first, so Stunt retains the title.

* Arthur and Trevor approach Christian Cage and talk about starting Trevor And Arthur Wrestling: TNA. They want to do a cage match for their main event and Arthur thought about Christian. They argue about how many Cages there are and one of them talks about how it’s time to debut on this show, which is an upgrade to the E&C Show. They eventually leave, and Christian finally takes off his headphones and sunglasses, not having realized they were there.

* Kenny Omega is trying to shave his facial hair again, this time by trying to freeze it off with cold spray. He’s told that Kazarian is getting his ass kicked by Kazarian and he has to go, calling for Don Callis as he does.

* Ryan Nemeth is back on his trip and he finds some cream in a fire pit to drink. He does an incantation and puts the bottle of cream down, where it turns into a smaller jar. He talks it and walks through the desert, eventually climbing onto a bluff and offering it. It changes into cream and loses it, yelling that it was cream all along.

* Cutler has a new email from the dark order and it’s a video of someone washing blood from their hands. It’s Cutler in a Dark Order mask from way back in 2019. Cutler reads that either he gets them on BTE, or everyone sees it. He sees the clip is four minutes but he has to do it, hoping the Bucks don’t notice.

* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are on camera and tell Cutler that this will be good for everyone, and no one has to see the video. They hang out with 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds and discuss their 5-on-5 elimination tag match, which will net Page a title shot and Silver & Reynolds get a tag title shot if they win. Uno and Grayson want the title shot if they win and they argue until Page shows up and breaks it up. The Order has a gift for Page and it’s ring gear, which Page looks at and says he’ll use it sooner rather than later. He might change the colors a bit but he’ll like it. They do a group hug, and we’re out.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.