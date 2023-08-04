The Elite Reportedly Will Be Paid A Lot To Stay In AEW, Group Comment On Decision

As previously reported, The Elite have signed new long-term deals with AEW and will be staying with the company for several more years. It was believed that the group decided on where to go with a majority vote and planned to stick together. Votes changed during the process but eventually they decided on AEW.

One of them told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “You’d probably be surprised who voted where.”

Another added: “They’ve all been executed very, very recently. There were a lot of things to consider this time around, but we’re all happy with how it ended up.”

The deal was negotiated by Barry Bloom, the agent of Chris Jericho, Goldberg and more. It’s believed that he negotiated all four deals at once, giving the Elite leverage. Bloom told the Young Bucks that to the best of his knowledge, they had the highest guarantee of any tag team in wrestling history, including Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in WCW. Of course, 1996 dollars and 2023 dollars have different values due to inflation.

The group reportedly said that they can’t imagine another wrestling owner investing “this kind of money” to sign four wrestlers at once like Tony Khan did. Because Khan offered them so much money, they believed he still saw value in them.