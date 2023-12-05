The Fabulous Rougeaus Announced for WrestleCon 2024

– Former WWE Superstars, Jacques and Raymond Rougeau, aka The Fabulous Rougeaus, are going to reunite next year at WrestleCon 2024. WrestleCon announced that the brothers will be attending next year’s convention as guests during WrestleMania 40 Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can view the announcement below:

Jacques Rougeau also wrestled in WWE as The Mountie.