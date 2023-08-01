The Family Is Gunning For Main Roster Tag Teams After Their NXT Title Win

Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, The Family’s Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo shared their current ambitions after taking the NXT Tag Team title at the recent NXT Great American Bash (via Fightful). The pair explained that they now want a shot at taking on some teams outside of NXT, listing New Day and The OC as potential targets. You can find some highlights from The Family and listen to the full interview below.

Stacks on their next goals as a team: “You talk about NXT and this brand growing, I think the thing about NXT titles now, different from the main roster titles, main roster is more about defending. They’re in defense mode. To me, us holding these NXT Tag Team Titles puts us in defense and attack mode. We have our sights set on going up and taking on guys like The OC, taking on guys like The New Day. Obviously, we’re going to have all these teams in NXT coming up and getting a shot at us, but for us, our sights are set bigger.”

D’Angelo on if they’d go to the main roster if called up: “I mean, we’re not going to not do that, you know?”

Stacks on a potential main roster move: “Hey listen, I’m cool with this guy [D’Angelo]. Put me on a plane with him and we’ll go fly to SmackDown and then we’ll come back and work on NXT. I don’t hate him yet. I can put up with him for now. Maybe a year down the road, I don’t know, maybe I’ll just want to be on one show so I’ll only have to see him one time a week. For now, I’ll see him a couple times a week.”