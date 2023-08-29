wrestling / News

The Feast or Fired Match Returns for Impact 1000 Next Month

August 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 1000 - Feast or Fired Match Returns Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the return of the Feast or Fired match for Impact 1000. The event is scheduled for September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

This will be the first Feast or Fired match since 2018. The participants have not yet been revealed. Under the stipulations, the winners might earn a contract for a title shot, or they might earn a pink slip. You can see the announcement and the updated lineup for Impact 1000 below.

* Feast or Fired Match: Competitors TBA
* Ultimate X Match: Competitors TBA
* Team 3D vs. TBA
* Traci Brooks & Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie & Alisha Edwards
* Appearances by Awesome Kong & The Beautiful People

