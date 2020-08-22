The Forgotten Sons Tease Their WWE Return

– As noted, WWE Superstars The Forgotten Sons were pulled from TV last June after backlash due to tweets Jaxson Ryker made supporting President Donald Trump. Yesterday, Ryker shared an Instagram post that appeared to be teasing a return for the group to WWE programming.

The caption reads, “Forgotten Sons….. Time to return. @wwe #wwesmackdown #CantStopUs” Additionally, fellow members Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake also shared posts this week on their own Instagram accounts.

Blake wrote in his post, “Walking into this wrestling weekend like.” Meanwhile, the caption for Cutler’s post only said, “Thunderdome.” You can view those below.