Note On WWE’s Plans For Forgotten Sons Prior To Removing Them From TV

As we reported back in June, The Forgotten Sons were pulled from television after locker room backlash over tweets Jaxson Ryker made supporting President Donald Trump. At the time, they had been in a feud with then-Smackdown tag team champions The New Day and were set for a push.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the push of the team (which also includes Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) would have had them defeat the New Day and become the new Smackdown tag team champions. Instead, it was Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura who ended up taking the belts from Kofi Kingston and Big E. The Forgotten Sons haven’t been seen since May.