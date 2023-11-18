– WWE Hall of Famers The Garcia Twins, Nikki & Brie Garcia, recently spoke to People on life after WWE and how they are focusing on themselves now. Below are some highlights:

Nikki Garcia on changing their stage names: “We were representing our Italian roots for so long, and now we get to represent our Mexican, Latin roots. To be in the Garcia chapter, in God’s way, was the perfect time and path.”

Nikki on parting ways with WWE: “There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, ‘You know what? We’re all not seeing eye to eye any more.’ We didn’t even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it.”

On having more freedom outside of WWE: “We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it’s been amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?’ We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It’s crazy to feel that at 39.”

Brie Garcia on their new reality dating show Twin Love: “We felt all of their pain. When you’re a twin, you are born with your soul mate. So the need to find a spouse or a loved one isn’t so important, because you have someone there every day. It took us a while, but we did figure it out. We feel like we’re still learning and our husbands remind us of it.”

The Garcia Twins’ new reality show, Twin Love, debuted yesterday on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.