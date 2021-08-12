wrestling / News
The Great Muta Backs Out Of Pro Wrestling NOAH Event After Coming Into Contact With Someone With COVID
August 12, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the Great Muta will miss the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on August 15 in Kawasaki after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He was set to team with Naomichi Marufuji against HAYATA and Yoshinari Ogawa. Instead, NOSAWA Rongai will replace him.
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Says He’s Done Double the Preparation For His Match With Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Tony Khan on Fans Knowing What to Expect on Second Episode of AEW Rampage
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts