The Great Muta Backs Out Of Pro Wrestling NOAH Event After Coming Into Contact With Someone With COVID

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keiji Mutoh The Great Muta

PWInsider reports that the Great Muta will miss the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on August 15 in Kawasaki after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. He was set to team with Naomichi Marufuji against HAYATA and Yoshinari Ogawa. Instead, NOSAWA Rongai will replace him.

