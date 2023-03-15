wrestling / News
The Great Muta To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
March 15, 2023 | Posted by
ESPN reports that The Great Muta is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023. The announcement was made by Ric Flair on today’s episode of The Bump. Muta never appeared for WWE, but has wrestled for WCW, which WWE now owns. He also regularly competed for NJPW, Pro Wresting NOAH and more.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on March 31 in Los Angeles. Rey Mysterio is the only other inductee announced so far.
