– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) discussed their recent run in WWE NXT, culminating in their match with Fraxiom at WWE NXT Roadblock 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jeff Hardy on manifesting The Hardys’ recent NXT run: “I’ll start by saying this, I mediate a lot out in nature these days, along with that, I kind of manifest things a little bit, and naturally, where I would like my wrestling career to go. Man, I’ve totally been manifesting that in my head for the last year or so, as far as us, The Hardys, showing up at NXT, something that’s never been done.”

Jeff Hardy on facing Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock: “To be there in New York, it was so rewarding and fulfilling, the response, the love, the support we got from being there, and ended up having a great match. I love when I can go home and watch the back and I kind of love it all. So we’re just exactly where we’re supposed to be, and NXT’s just another thing off the checklist, man. So anything’s possible in pro wrestling.”

Matt Hardy on the possibility of The Hardys appearing on a main roster WWE show in the next several months: “I think there’s a very strong possibility you end up seeing that before it’s all said and done.”

The Hardys successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Titles against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) at NXT Roadblock earlier this month.