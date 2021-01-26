The Headbangers On Backstage Atmosphere In WWE After Montreal Screwjob, Current Plans As A Team

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, The Headbangers discussed their current plans as a team, the backstage atmosphere in WWE after the Montreal Screwjob, and much more. Here are some of the highlights.

Mosh on The Headbangers’ current plans as a team: ““I want to do as little as possible [laughing]. We’re doing it [wrestling] as much as we want to do it. If someone calls us, and if we’re available, and the pay is satisfactory, we go. I’d love to go do a run in NWA, something like that would be fun for a little bit,” he said. “It is what it is now. As for AEW, if the opportunity was good for us, sure. Never say never.”

Mosh on the backstage atmosphere in WWE after the Montreal Screwjob: “For me, I didn’t really catch anything beforehand. Because we kind of stayed away. We were actually playing with Bret’s kids backstage. I knew there was a little bit of friction going on, but I’m not a big gossiper. As far as really knowing what was going on, I was clueless.”

Thrasher: “We kinda kept to ourselves, more or less. When Vince was making his way back that way, we were in vicinity and saw him walk in and walk out. Other than that, it was a normal day. I mean, by then, pretty much everyone knew Bret was leaving.”

Thrasher on not being handled right in WWE: “We got there [to WWE] with the help of Jim Cornette. We had territories, took a different path [to get to WWE]. I think we weren’t handled right. Do I still have a chip on my shoulder after all these years? Absolutely.”